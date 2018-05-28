WARRIORS-CAVALIERS: NBA Finals schedule

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --It's a 4-peat. The Golden State Warriors are facing the Cleveland Cavaliers for the fourth time in another epic NBA Finals series on ABC7.
- WARRIORS WIN 124-114: Game 1 in Oakland at 6 p.m. on ABC7, Thursday, May 31, 2018
- WARRIORS WIN 122-103 Game 2 in Oakland at 5 p.m. on ABC7, Sunday, June 3, 2018
- Game 3 in Cleveland at 6 p.m. on ABC7, Wednesday, June 6, 2018
- Game 4 in Cleveland at 6 p.m. on ABC7, Friday, June 8, 2018
- Game 5 in Oakland at 6 p.m. on ABC7, Monday, June 11, 2018 (if necessary)
- Game 6 in Cleveland at 6 p.m. on ABC7, Thursday, June 14, 2018 (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Oakland at 8 p.m. on ABC7, Sunday, June 17, 2018 (if necessary)
You can watch all of the NBA Finals on ABC7 presented by YouTube TV, and make sure to tune in to "Toyota After the Game" with ABC7 Sports Anchor Larry Beil, Adonal Foyle and Kerry Keating for highlights and analysis.
