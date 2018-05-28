GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

WARRIORS-CAVALIERS: NBA Finals schedule

Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots against Cavaliers forward LeBron James during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, June 1, 2017. (AP)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
It's a 4-peat. The Golden State Warriors are facing the Cleveland Cavaliers for the fourth time in another epic NBA Finals series on ABC7.

  • WARRIORS WIN 124-114: Game 1 in Oakland at 6 p.m. on ABC7, Thursday, May 31, 2018

  • WARRIORS WIN 122-103 Game 2 in Oakland at 5 p.m. on ABC7, Sunday, June 3, 2018

  • Game 3 in Cleveland at 6 p.m. on ABC7, Wednesday, June 6, 2018

  • Game 4 in Cleveland at 6 p.m. on ABC7, Friday, June 8, 2018

  • Game 5 in Oakland at 6 p.m. on ABC7, Monday, June 11, 2018 (if necessary)

  • Game 6 in Cleveland at 6 p.m. on ABC7, Thursday, June 14, 2018 (if necessary)

  • Game 7 in Oakland at 8 p.m. on ABC7, Sunday, June 17, 2018 (if necessary)


You can watch all of the NBA Finals on ABC7 presented by YouTube TV, and make sure to tune in to "Toyota After the Game" with ABC7 Sports Anchor Larry Beil, Adonal Foyle and Kerry Keating for highlights and analysis.

We want to see your fan photos and videos! Share them on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #DubsOn7and we may show them online or on TV

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the Golden State Warriors.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsGolden State WarriorsNBAbasketballnba finalsCleveland Cavalierslebron jameskevin durantstephen currydraymond greenOaklandSan FranciscoLouisiana
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Warriors head coach sounds off on social issues
PHOTOS: Protests in Sacramento over fatal shooting of Stephon Clark
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Warriors stars take part in inaugural Thompson Family Foundation Golf Tournament in SF
Warriors royalty celebrate inaugural Thompson Family Foundation Golf Tournament in SF
Stephen Curry says he wants to stay with Warriors for entire career
NBA superteam rankings: Who has the most star power?
EXCLUSIVE: Tour the new home of the Golden State Warriors, the Chase Center
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
Giants catcher Buster Posey may have season-ending hip surgery
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Bryce Love, Ed Oliver, Will Grier lead AP preseason All-America team
Can Jimmy Garoppolo really save the Niners? Here's what we know
Athletics' Khris Davis lets Make-A-Wish kid sign jersey, slugs long HR
More Sports
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Show More
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
More News