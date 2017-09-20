VIDEO: San Quentin inmate sinks game-winning basket against Warriors staff

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2422266" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> San Quentin State Prison is rarely open to the public. But for the past six years, Golden State Warriors General Manager Bob Myers has taken a group of his staff behind bars of the notorious prison to play basketball against an all-star team of inmates.

Running into someone nicknamed "Fatality" raises suspicion if you are an inmate behind bars. But Cornell Shields says he earned that nickname on the basketball court at San Quentin State Prison.He had a chance to prove why during a game between a team of inmates and a team of Golden State Warriors staff members that included General Manager Bob Myers.