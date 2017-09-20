ABC7 ORIGINALS

VIDEO: San Quentin inmate sinks game-winning basket against Warriors staff

Cornell Shields says he earned the nickname "Fatality" on the basketball court at San Quentin State Prison. (KGO)

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. (KGO) --
Running into someone nicknamed "Fatality" raises suspicion if you are an inmate behind bars. But Cornell Shields says he earned that nickname on the basketball court at San Quentin State Prison.

He had a chance to prove why during a game between a team of inmates and a team of Golden State Warriors staff members that included General Manager Bob Myers.

Watch the video in the player above to see Fatality in action.

Click here for more about the Warriors' visit to San Quentin.

VIDEO: Warriors GM Bob Myers goes up against all-star team at San Quentin Prison
San Quentin State Prison is rarely open to the public. But for the past six years, Golden State Warriors General Manager Bob Myers has taken a group of his staff behind bars of the notorious prison to play basketball against an all-star team of inmates.

