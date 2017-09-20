VIDEO: San Quentin inmate sinks game-winning basket against Warriors staff

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. (KGO) --Running into someone nicknamed "Fatality" raises suspicion if you are an inmate behind bars. But Cornell Shields says he earned that nickname on the basketball court at San Quentin State Prison.
He had a chance to prove why during a game between a team of inmates and a team of Golden State Warriors staff members that included General Manager Bob Myers.
Watch the video in the player above to see Fatality in action.
