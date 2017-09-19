GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Golden State Warriors General Manager Bob Myers gets hero's welcome at Danville high school

Golden State Warriors General Manager Bob Myers got a hero's welcome at his old high school in Danville Tuesday.

DANVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --
Golden State Warriors General Manager Bob Myers got a hero's welcome at his old high school in Danville Tuesday.

ABC7 was at Monte Vista High School where it looked like Oracle Arena with t-shirts on the seats for Bob Myers Day.

The Warriors GM went to Monte Vista, where he told the kids to work hard and believe in themselves.

Two very special guests were on hand - Bob's mom and dad.

San Quentin State Prison is rarely open to the public. But for the past six years, Golden State Warriors General Manager Bob Myers has taken a group of his staff behind bars of the notorious prison to play basketball against an all-star team of inmates.



Myers says you can find strength in numbers in your family.

"I think I learned hard work, think I learned humility, um, I learned teamwork. I learned a lot of those things from my mom and dad," Myers said.

And of course, everyone got a bob Myer's day t-shirt courtesy the Golden State Warriors.

Bob Myers recently showed off the team's Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy at San Quentin.

