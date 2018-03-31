GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Warriors' McCaw taken to UC Davis after fall in game against Kings

A Golden State Warriors basketball is seen in this undated image. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

SACRAMENTO --
Warriors guard Patrick McCaw was taken away on a stretcher after he fell hard to the floor following a foul by Sacramento's Vince Carter on Saturday night.

The team said McCaw would be transported to UC Davis Medical Center for further evaluation.

McCaw drove the baseline and went down with a thud at the 41.8-second mark of the third quarter, hit in the lower body by Carter. McCaw lay in agony for about 10 minutes as the arena silenced. Carter, who was given a Flagrant-1 foul, knelt nearby as medical personnel from both teams along with Warriors coach Steve Kerr rushed out to the baseline beneath Golden State's basket.

Players for both teams eventually came to the floor as McCaw was placed on a stretcher and wheeled away with his neck stabilized. McCaw, who appeared to be trying to dunk, did a scissor kick in the air over Carter's right shoulder before landing hard on his troublesome back.

Kerr swore and was visibly frustrated and hollered "He knows better," referring to Carter, before going out to the court to check on his second-year guard. Carter got close to McCaw and offered some words just before the stretcher was pulled away. The two teams then gathered in a huddle before the game resumed after about a 10-minute delay.
Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the Golden State Warriors.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsGolden State WarriorsNBAbasketballUC DavisOaklandSacramento
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Warriors head coach sounds off on social issues
PHOTOS: Protests in Sacramento over fatal shooting of Stephon Clark
Funeral for Stephon Clark brings emotion, call for change
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Hard fall forces Warriors' Patrick McCaw to leave game on stretcher
Warriors' McCaw injured in scary fall as team beats Kings
Warriors do not attend rally to honor Stephon Clark
Klay Thompson (thumb) says he'll play Saturday vs. the Kings
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
Villanova to face Michigan for NCAA championship
Dodgers get 1st runs and win of season, 5-0 over Giants
Hill begins new role vs. Giants
Hard fall forces Warriors' Patrick McCaw to leave game on stretcher
Warriors' McCaw injured in scary fall as team beats Kings
More Sports
Top Stories
Tesla drivers still feeling safe despite deadly crash
Protester reportedly hit by sheriff's vehicle at Sacramento Stephon Clark protest
Police presence heavy in Sacramento ahead of Warriors, Kings game
Villanova to face Michigan for NCAA championship
Florida man finds 11-foot alligator swimming in his pool
Can Facebook guess your political affiliation? Probably.
Tesla says Autopilot was on during deadly Mountain View crash
Matt Barnes announces scholarship at Stephon Clark rally
Show More
Warriors do not attend rally to honor Stephon Clark
Protesting students stage sit-in, take over university building
Winning $521M Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey
Bay Area mom remembers beloved son killed in accident after drinking at USC
Man left bloodied in attack outside Berkeley bar
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Protests in Sacramento over fatal shooting of Stephon Clark
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives signs and calls for action
PHOTOS: Puppies at ABC7 for 2018 National Puppy Day event
More Photos