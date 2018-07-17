GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Golden State Warriors officially re-sign Steve Kerr

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is seen in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The Golden State Warriors have officially re-signed head coach Steve Kerr after leading the team to back-to-back NBA championships.

The terms of the agreement were not released, per team policy.

"We're excited to have Steve under contract and poised to lead our team for the next several years," Warriors General Manager Bob Myers said in a statement.

Golden State has won three championships in four years and is well-equipped to secure more.
