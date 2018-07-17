Warriors sign Head Coach Steve Kerr to contract extension pic.twitter.com/yg6TZ85kit — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) July 17, 2018

The Golden State Warriors have officially re-signed head coach Steve Kerr after leading the team to back-to-back NBA championships.The terms of the agreement were not released, per team policy."We're excited to have Steve under contract and poised to lead our team for the next several years," Warriors General Manager Bob Myers said in a statement.Golden State has won three championships in four years and is well-equipped to secure more.