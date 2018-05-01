GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Warriors struggle against New Orleans Pelicans, lose Game 3 100-119

Warriors guard Stephen Curry is fouled by New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday in New Orleans, Friday, May 4, 2018. (AP)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The Warriors faced off against the Pelicans in Game 3 and were looking to keep the momentum going after winning the first two games of their seven-game Western Conference semifinal series in Oakland. After trailing the entire game, the Warriors couldn't catch up to the Pelicans in New Orleans, losing 100-119.

Anthony Davis had 33 points, 18 rebounds and four steals, and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated Golden State 119-100 on Friday night to trim the Warriors' series lead to 2-1.

Davis was particularly dominant around the basket, scoring numerous times on dunks of the driving, put-back or alley-oop variety, and the Pelicans outscored the Warriors 54-36 in the paint.

Jrue Holiday scored 21 for New Orleans and Ian Clark had 18 points against his former club for the Pelicans.

Klay Thompson scored 26 for Golden State, but missed 13 of 22 shots. Stephen Curry, in his second game back after a sprained knee sidelined him more than a month, missed 13 of 19 shots and finished with 19 points. Kevin Durant scored 22 points.

Golden State shot uncharacteristically poorly from outside, missing 22 of 31 3-point attempts and finishing at 38 percent shooting (35 of 92) overall.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
