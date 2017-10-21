  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos
NORTH BAY FIRES

Increase in sudden oak death may have helped fuel deadly North Bay fires

EMBED </>More Videos

A sharp increase in the spread of sudden oak death may have contributed to the intensity of the North Bay wildfires. (KGO)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
A U.C. Berkeley professor says a sharp increase in the spread of sudden oak death may have contributed to the intensity of the North Bay wildfires.

A survey organized by U.C. Berkeley showed a three-fold increase in infection rates over the last two years.

Trees affected by sudden oak death have low moisture levels, meaning they can burn much hotter than a healthy tree.

RELATED: Hero dog that stayed behind with family's goats during Tubbs Fire found safe

Some of the fires in Sonoma and Napa counties were in areas with heavy sudden oak death infestations.

"So, what I did I went and looked at the areas that burned in Sonoma and Napa counties and of course those areas that burned hot were also hotspots for sudden oak death," U.C. Berkeley Professor Matteo Garbelotto said.

TAKE ACTION: How to help North Bay Fire victims

Professor Garbelotto says oaks are infected when it rains a lot.

And the past winter was very wet.

He adds that knowing where sudden oak death has spread can help manage the fire hazard presented by the disease.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the North Bay Fires.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
vigilmemorialNorth Bay Firescal firefirefighterswildfirenaturerainUC BerkeleySanta RosaNapa
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Schools struggle in ruins of Santa Rosa
CoverGirl hailed as hero for her actions during Wine Country fires
Bay Area teams, athletes join together to support North Bay fire victims
EXCLUSIVE: Sulphur Fire victims tell harrowing tale of driving through flames
Search for origin of deadly North Bay fires continues
NORTH BAY FIRES
LIST: North Bay Fire evacuation orders, people and animal shelters
Bear Fire in Santa Cruz Mountains calming down
Search for origin of deadly North Bay fires continues
Schools struggle in ruins of Santa Rosa
More North Bay Fires
Top Stories
Search for origin of deadly North Bay fires continues
Bear Fire in Santa Cruz Mountains calming down
Santa Clara police investigating officer-involved shooting
Bay Area Weekend Events: Corgi Con, San Francisco Trolley Fest, Wharf Fest
Trump gives $25K to fallen soldier's father, months after promising to on call
Vigil in Santa Rosa provides healing from horrific North Bay fires
Why US troops are in Niger
Witness says Oakland hit-and-run suspect was half-dressed, appeared to be hurt
Show More
NextGen America's Tom Steyer launches multi-million dollar campaign to impeach Trump
EXCLUSIVE: Sulphur Fire victims tell harrowing tale of driving through flames
What A Year (So Far) for the 129th Rescue Wing
Suspect in hit-and-run that injured SF cop pleads not guilty
Oakland A's, MLB teams hit it out of the park for North Bay fire survivor
More News
Top Video
Search for origin of deadly North Bay fires continues
Santa Clara police investigating officer-involved shooting
Unlock frappucinos from the secret Starbucks menu
Vigil in Santa Rosa provides healing from horrific North Bay fires
More Video