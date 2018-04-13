Taxi driver arrested at car wash after hit and run in Millbrae

Taxi driver believed to have hit a pedestrian in Millbrae and left the scene was found getting his car washed in Burlingame. pic.twitter.com/yIEgnc9eQX — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) April 13, 2018

San Mateo County sheriff's officials say a taxi driver is under arrest for a hit and run this morning.A pedestrian has major injuries after she was hit by the taxi in Millbrae at the intersection of El Camino Real and Silva Avenue.Investigators say the taxi driver was caught trying to go through a car wash.