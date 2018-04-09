Facebook experts weigh in on scandal before Zuckerberg testimony

He's testifying before Congress this week on the revelation that the information of 87 million Facebook users ended up in the hands of Cambridge Analytica for a political campaign.From prepared testimony, we know Zuckerberg plans to apologize."We didn't take a broad enough view of our responsibility, and that was a big mistake. It was my mistake, and I'm sorry," he wrote.An assistant professor at Santa Clara University, who teaches ethics, called the apology disingenuous.Jo-Ellen Pozner said make no mistake... Facebook is a data collection company."The customers are not the people using Facebook. We are actually the product Facebook is marketing to other folks," said Pozner.Monday evening in Palo Alto, The League of Women Voters hosted a forum on social media and the internet called, "How do we know what's true anymore?"One savvy Facebook user in attendance said she was always skeptical of the quizzes on Facebook but she felt left out when she didn't participate.A representative from Facebook was one of the panelists at the event, but she declined an interview with ABC7 News.Zuckerberg said Facebook users who were affected by the Cambridge Analytica incident will be notified starting Monday.