Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg to provide Congress contents of ads bought by Russian agency

In this Nov. 15, 2010 file photo shows Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg smiling at an announcement in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, file)

NEW YORK --
Facebook says the company will provide the contents of 3,000 ads bought by a Russian agency to congressional investigators.

The move Thursday comes as the company has faced growing pressure from members of Congress to release the content of the ads. Facebook had already released the ads to federal authorities investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

The leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee have been seeking to bring Facebook executives before their committee since the company first revealed the existence of the ads two weeks ago.

But critics say Facebook should go further. They say the company should tell its users how they might have been influenced by outside meddlers.
