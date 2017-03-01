SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Tens of thousands are attending the Game Developers Conference this week in San Francisco. Across the street, some games are being shown off in a very different context.
Whether you're revving the engine around hairpin turns or defeating an army of invading robots, the games on display at the Game Developers Conference are starting to look more and more like reality.
But across the street, there's a different version of reality.
David O'Reilly is an artist, so it's only fitting that his game is being shown at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.
Everything isn't about winning or losing, it's about how we look at the world - from the perspective of a tree, a flock of chickens, even a whole galaxy.
And also a chance to show the museum's regular visitors an emerging form of expression.
All six games use the tools of mixed and virtual reality, but in a different way than mass-market games.
It's sort of like the movies. Even more so, when the artist can play with the very concept of what makes a game.
Everything behaves as an art installation, playing itself until a person picks up the controls. And there's no game over.
Play games designed for + about the museum (+ much more) at our Mixed Reality Pop-Up Arcade, tomorrow from 12-8? https://t.co/Sqh02TPXuT ? pic.twitter.com/tPc5ruOtV2— SFMOMA (@SFMOMA) March 1, 2017