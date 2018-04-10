  • LIVE VIDEO Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress on data sharing
VIDEO: Mark Zuckerberg cardboard cutouts take over Washington

VIDEO: Mark Zuckerberg cardboard cutouts take over Washington

Dozens of demonstrators were spotted in Washington Tuesday holding up "delete Facebook" signs hours before the company's CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress over a privacy leak that affected millions of users. (KGO)

WASHINGTON (KGO) --
Dozens of demonstrators were spotted in Washington Tuesday holding up "delete Facebook" signs hours before the company's CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress over a privacy leak that affected millions of users.

The demonstrators gathered in front of Zuckerberg cardboard cutouts chanting, "the internet is getting dark and we owe it all to Mark."

ABC7 News will stream Mark Zuckerberg's testimony before Congress starting at 11:15 a.m. PT.

He's apologized many times already, to users and the public, but it is the first time in his career that he has gone before Congress.

Zuckerberg will testify before a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees on Tuesday and before a House panel on Wednesday.

