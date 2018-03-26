SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The leader of Google's self-driving car spinoff Waymo says he is confident in the company's technology and its capability to interact with pedestrians.
VOTE: Do you trust driverless car technology?
Waymo CEO John Krafcik addressed a fatal collision involving a self-driving Uber car in Tempe, Arizona, during a question-and-answer session Saturday at the National Automobile Dealers Association convention in Las Vegas.
VIDEO: Moments before fatal Arizona Uber self-driving car crash
Krafcik says the company is dedicated to "making this technology safe."
Uber has suspended its testing as the investigation proceeds.
RELATED: Uber yanks fleet of self-driving cars in San Francisco after deadly crash in Arizona
A woman was walking her bicycle across a street when she was struck by the Volvo SUV that had a backup driver on board.
Waymo sued Uber almost a year ago, alleging Uber is building a fleet of self-driving cars with technology an engineer stole while working for Waymo.
Click here for more stories, photos, and video on self-driving cars.