  • LIVE VIDEO Officials give update on deadly Las Vegas shooting
  • PROGRAM NOTE Watch ABC7 News at 6 p.m.
LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING

Tourists visit scene of deadly Las Vegas shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Sightseers in Las Vegas are now adding a section of the strip to their list of what to see and photograph -- the area where the country's worst mass shooting in history happened. (KGO-TV)

By
LAS VEGAS (KGO) --
Sightseers in Las Vegas are now adding a section of the strip to their list of what to see and photograph -- the area where the country's worst mass shooting in history happened. Those who are staying on this end of the strip say it is tough to look out and see the crime scene.

Watch the video player above to hear from people vacationing in Vegas after the tragedy.

Click here for full coverage on the Las Vegas mass shooting.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
las vegas mass shootingmass shootingcrimeu.s. & worldshootingshooting rampagetourismtouristLas Vegas
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Who are the victims of Las Vegas mass shooting?
Timeline of mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip
Number to call to check on loved ones in Las Vegas
How to help Las Vegas
PHOTOS: Mass shooting in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING
Expert: Las Vegas tragedy could change face of U.S. hotel security
Third Las Vegas shooting victim with Bay Area ties identified
Family confirms wife of SFPD officer killed in Las Vegas
Las Vegas gunman transferred $100K, set up cameras at hotel room
More las vegas mass shooting
Top Stories
Expert: Las Vegas tragedy could change face of U.S. hotel security
North Bay couples help people hurt in Vegas shooting
San Ramon woman, boyfriend meet at spot he was shot in Vegas
Las Vegas gunman transferred $100K, set up cameras at hotel room
Family says Stacee Etcheber likely died trying to help others
Third Las Vegas shooting victim with Bay Area ties identified
Who are the victims of Las Vegas mass shooting?
Yahoo says 2013 breach affected all 3 billion of its accounts
Show More
Off-duty firefighters at Las Vegas concert set up triage
SFO to conduct annual full-scale emergency drill
SoCal man shot in neck while saving strangers in Vegas shooting
How to help Las Vegas
SCHEDULE: SF Fleet Week 2017
More News
Top Video
Expert: Las Vegas tragedy could change face of U.S. hotel security
North Bay couples help people hurt in Vegas shooting
Las Vegas gunman transferred $100K, set up cameras at hotel room
San Ramon woman, boyfriend meet at spot he was shot in Vegas
More Video