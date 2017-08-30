BAY BRIDGE

Caltrans blasting away 13 of 19 remaining piers from old Bay Bridge this weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

Starting this weekend, Caltrans will begin blasting away 13 of the remaining 19 piers that once held up the old eastern span of the Bay Bridge. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Starting this weekend, Caltrans will begin blasting away 13 of the remaining 19 piers that once held up the old eastern span of the Bay Bridge.

Crews are planting explosives this week to implode two old piers near the Yerba Buena island side of the old span.

The demolition will take place on Saturday morning at slack tide when it would have the least impact on sea life and birds.

CHP officers will close off the Bay Bridge to traffic for at least a half hour. Highway patrol boats on the water will keep recreational boaters at least 1,500 feet away, and BART will delay trains going through the Transbay Tube for 15 minutes while the work takes place.

Caltrans says the explosives will have negligible impact on the current bay bridge or the Transbay Tube, but traffic will be limited out of an abundance of caution.

The people most affected will be those who use the Bay Bridge bike and pedestrian walkway. It will be closed down from the Sunday before the implosion until the all clear is sounded on Saturday, a couple of hours after the work is done.

Additional demolition work will take place the weekends of September 16, September 30, October 14, October 28, and November 11.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficbay areadrivingbay bridgemetropolitan transportation commissionconstructiondevelopmentmass transittraveldemolitionSan FranciscoTreasure IslandOakland
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
MTC discusses fate of Bay Bridge piers
Caltrans to close Bay Bridge intermittently for demolition
Last truss of Bay Bridge's old eastern span removed
Demolition of old Bay Bridge span ahead of schedule
Caltrans conducts implosion to remove original Bay Bridge
Truss on old Bay Bridge lowered; Cormorant eggs found
Demolition of old Bay Bridge span reaches milestone
Officials to implode largest pier on old Bay Bridge
Largest remaining pier in eastern span of old bay bridge demolished
Caltrans discusses plan for Bay Bridge pier implosion
BAY BRIDGE
MTC discusses fate of Bay Bridge piers
Deer spotted on Bay Bridge early this morning
Caltrans to close Bay Bridge intermittently for demolition
All lanes open on Bay Bridge following crash
More bay bridge
TRAFFIC
Lake Merritt BART station to close for project during Labor Day weekend
MTC discusses fate of Bay Bridge piers
Boston airport mulls charging drivers for pick ups, drop offs
First SMART train leaves North Bay station right on time
More Traffic
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Dog mauled to death in San Jose backyard
SF program aims to train public to aid in disaster situations
SF Giants players, Bay Area charities step up to help with Harvey
Richmond gang members arrested after investigation
Email turns 35 years old
Low-fat diets may lead to early death, expert say
Inland residents prepare for dangerous Bay Area heat wave
Floodwaters wreck concrete median on Texas interstate
Show More
Nearly a dozen homes destroyed in Butte Co. wildfire
Santa Clara County, SF ask for permanent order to protect sanctuary cities
Families begin long healing, cleanup process after Harvey
SF's Powell station reopens after suspicious package deemed safe
Southwest customers can donate points to help Harvey relief efforts
More News
Top Video
SF program aims to train public to aid in disaster situations
EXCLUSIVE: Dog mauled to death in San Jose backyard
Richmond gang members arrested after investigation
Email turns 35 years old
More Video