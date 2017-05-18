EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2008919" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch raw video showing the driver of a car that hit nearly two dozen people in Times Square.

A tourist visiting New York City was killed and nearly two dozen people were injured after the driver of a car drove up the sidewalk in the middle of a busy Times Square Thursday. Officials say 18-year-old Alyssa Elsman was visiting New York City from Michigan and was with her younger sister at the time of the tragic crash.It happened just before noon near 44th Street and Seventh Avenue -- the heart of Times Square near Broadway. Police said the driver of a Honda drove at a high rate of speed the wrong way up the sidewalk along Seventh Avenue, plowing into pedestrians before crashing and coming to a stop.An 18-year-old tourist from Michigan died at the scene, officials said. Her 13-year-old sister was with her at the time, and was injured in the incident.Twenty-one others were injured. Four of them are in critical condition, three are in serious condition -- and all are expected to survive.The NYPD released a statement, saying, "It is believed to be an isolated incident, it remains under investigation." Officials added that there is no indication that this was an act of terror.The driver, identified as 26-year-old Richard Rojas from the Bronx, allegedly attempted to flee after the crash but was quickly taken into police custody. Sources said he punched a police officer as they took him into custody. He's a U.S. citizen and a Naval veteran.Law enforcement sources said they believe he had smoked synthetic marijuana (K2) prior to the crash -- causing him to be extremely impaired.VIDEO: Cops walk Times Square suspect from the police precinct:City officials said Rojas has two prior driving-while-intoxicated arrests and other motor vehicle violations on his record. His last arrest was on menacing charges for allegedly putting a knife to a man's throat.He is now being tested for drugs. Charges are pending.Police said Rojas drove at a high rate of speed from West 42nd Street to West 45th Street. His vehicle was stopped by a metal stanchion at West 45th Street. The car appeared to catch fire, as smoke was seen coming up from it.Witnesses said the driver appeared to intentionally drive into a group of people, but police are still investigating the motive.Watch an interview with one of the witnesses:Here is video showing the scene:NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo went to the scene and met with officials.