Bay Area LIFE: Cruise the Monterey Bay and see amazing marine wildlife

MONTEREY, Calif. (KGO) --
Want to cruise the Monterey Bay and see amazing marine wildlife? Princess Monterey Whale Watching has been in the cruise business for over 30 years.

They are Monterey Bay's leading company in narrated ocean and bay tours, specializing in natural history and biology of marine wildlife, especially whales!

Their whale watching trips run year-round and are fully narrated by marine biologists/naturalists, all with 10 or more years of experience on the Monterey Bay.

Princess Monterey Whale Watching
96 Fisherman's Wharf No.1

Monterey, CA 93940
montereywhalewatching.com

