TRAVEL

Vegas, Orlando top most fun U.S. cities of 2017

EMBED </>More Videos

Here are the best cities to visit in the U.S. if you want to have fun. (Shutterstock)

Las Vegas and Orlando are the top places to hang out according to WalletHub's "2017's Most Fun Cities in America."

WalletHub ranked Las Vegas as the city with the best nightlife and parties, while Orlando scored strong in the entertainment and recreation category while still offering a great value.

New York, Miami and Portland, Oregon round out the top five on the list.
Atlanta, San Francisco, New Orleans, Chicago and San Diego are next on the list of must fun cities.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
travelnightclublas vegasnew yorkChicagobuzzworthy
Load Comments
TRAVEL
Mount Umunhum draws crowds on first day open
Enter to win a vacation for 4 to Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa!
National Geographic top travel destinations for the fall
Small plane reported missing near Bolinas
More Travel
Top Stories
SF sheriff's deputy loses job after gun stolen from car
Powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake shakes Mexico City
School canceled at Larkspur's Redwood High after bomb scare
Off-duty CHP officer killed in motorcycle crash in San Martin
'Put the panic back in Hispanic:' Pep rally sign causing controversy
At UN, Trump threatens total destruction of North Korea
Officer's receipt printed with expletive at Torrance Pieology
Trump: 'No choice but to destroy North Korea if forced to defend ourselves
Show More
Hurricane Maria lashes Dominica, now menaces other islands
Breakthrough in helicopter technology comes to ABC7
Funeral held for San Francisco fire battalion chief
Man gives boy $20 for toys after death of grandson
Report: Bay Area freeway congestion hits new record
More News
Top Video
Powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake shakes Mexico City
SF sheriff's deputy loses job after gun stolen from car
Off-duty CHP officer killed in motorcycle crash in San Martin
Trump: 'No choice but to destroy North Korea if forced to defend ourselves
More Video