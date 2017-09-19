Las Vegas and Orlando are the top places to hang out according to WalletHub's "2017's Most Fun Cities in America."
WalletHub ranked Las Vegas as the city with the best nightlife and parties, while Orlando scored strong in the entertainment and recreation category while still offering a great value.
New York, Miami and Portland, Oregon round out the top five on the list.
Atlanta, San Francisco, New Orleans, Chicago and San Diego are next on the list of must fun cities.
Vegas, Orlando top most fun U.S. cities of 2017
TRAVEL
More Travel
Top Stories