WATCH LIVE: Officials update public on Oroville Dam spillways

Oroville Dam spillway, Oroville, California, Monday, February 14, 2017. (KGO-TV)

Officials will be holding a press conference at 1 p.m. today to give updates in the repair work to fix the Oroville Dam's emergency spillway. Click here to watch it live and click here for the full story.

