WATCH LIVE FRIDAY: ABC7 Puppy Cam adoption event for National Puppy Day 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One of the most adorable events of the year is coming back to ABC7. Mark your calendar for our annual National Puppy Day celebration on Friday, beginning at 4:30 a.m.
360 VIDEO: ABC7 adoption event for National Puppy Day 2018
ABC7 is launching a big adoption event with our Perfect Pet partners in hopes of finding forever homes for puppies at Bay Area shelters.
We'll be live streaming our puppy cam all morning here and on the ABC7 news app, along with information on you how you can take a puppy home.
Learn more about our Perfect Pet program.
We want to see your furry friends! Tag your photos and videos on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #PuppiesOn7 and we may show them online or on TV
Organizations involved with ABC7 News' Perfect Pet:
Alameda Animal Shelter
1590 Fortmann Way, Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 337-8565
www.alamedaanimalshelter.org
Facebook
East Bay SPCA
8323 Baldwin Street, Oakland, Calif. 94621
(510) 569-0702
www.eastbayspca.org
Facebook
Green Dog Rescue Project
10342 Old Redwood Hwy
Windsor, Calif. 95492
www.greendogproject.org
Facebook
(707) 433-4377
Humane Society Silicon Valley
901 Ames Avenue, Milpitas, Calif. 95035
(408) 262-2133
www.hssv.org
Facebook
Marin Humane Society
171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato, Calif. 94949
(415) 506-6265
www.marinhumanesociety.org
Facebook
Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA
1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame, Calif. 94010
(650)340-7022
www.peninsulahumanesociety.org
Facebook
San Francisco SPCA
201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, Calif. 94103-4213
Phone 415-522-3548
www.sfspca.org
Facebook
