Union City police say woman accused of fatally shooting husband arrested

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman was arrested for allegedly killing her husband at a home in Union City on Sunday night, according to police. (KGO-TV)

UNION CITY, Calif. --
A woman was arrested for allegedly killing her husband at a home in Union City on Sunday night, according to police.

Officers responded at about 10:15 p.m. to the 4300 block of Feldspar Court, where they found a 57-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

VIDEO: Grandma suspected of killing 2 and stealing woman's identity spotted in Corpus Christi

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his name has not been released.

Police found two other people at the home, including the man's wife, who was taken into custody for the homicide. Her name was also not immediately released.


The homicide remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Fonseca at (510) 675-5283. Tips can also be sent anonymously to (510) 675-5207 or at tipsunioncity.org.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
investigationpoliceviolenceshootingarrestgunsgun violencedomestic violencefamilyUnion City
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Top Stories
Kate Middleton gives birth to royal baby No. 3
Filipino peace advocate claims he was tortured at SFO
EXCLUSIVE: Teenage boy says pit bull attacked him in San Francisco
Mother accused of setting car on fire with 3 kids inside
The royal baby and the line to the British throne
Southwest canceling 40 flights per day after deadly accident
Fire burns near I-880 and 98th Avenue in Oakland
Spurs beat Warriors 103-90 to avoid sweep in Game 4
Show More
San Francisco Inner Sunset fire victim identified
Man wanted in Waffle House shooting had delusions about Taylor Swift
What we know about Waffle House shooting hero
Man who helped create Earth Day speaks out in Lafayette
Free apple on Delta flight ends up costing woman $500
More News