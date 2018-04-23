A woman was arrested for allegedly killing her husband at a home in Union City on Sunday night, according to police.Officers responded at about 10:15 p.m. to the 4300 block of Feldspar Court, where they found a 57-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.He was pronounced dead at the scene and his name has not been released.Police found two other people at the home, including the man's wife, who was taken into custody for the homicide. Her name was also not immediately released.The homicide remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Fonseca at (510) 675-5283. Tips can also be sent anonymously to (510) 675-5207 or at tipsunioncity.org.