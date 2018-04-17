Vallejo police search for missing man who suffers from schizophrenia

Vallejo police are searching for a missing man named Marcus Tenes who is also known as Keshava Sundara.Police said he suffers from schizophrenia and was staying at the Rosewood House of Recovery on Alabama Street when he vanished.They believe he walked away with no shoes, phone, money or identification.Police said he told his mother Diana Tenes that he wanted to go to India.Officials are asking anyone who sees him to call police.