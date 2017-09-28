HURRICANE MARIA

VIDEO: How Bay Area residents can help storm-ravaged Puerto Rico

Bay Area residents from Puerto Rico are coming together to help the storm-ravaged island and they're asking for your help.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Bay Area residents from Puerto Rico are coming together to help the storm-ravaged island and they're asking for your help.

One week after Hurricane Maria hit, people in Puerto Rico are in desperate need of food and water and most are still without electricity.

Native Puerto Ricans who live in the Bay Area have formed a group called #SF4PR. Here are some ways they say you can help.

Make a donation:

Donate to ConPRmetidos or United For Puerto Rico, on-the-ground charities working long-term to restore the island.

Attend upcoming events:


Donation drive Saturday at Jamtown in Oakland, which starts at 11 a.m. The group is asking for donations of basic necessities, including bottled water, canned food and diapers.

YOGA Por Una Causa on Sunday, October 1 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Emeryville.

Perreo Por Una Causa on Saturday, October 78 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. at El Rio in San Francisco.

Batey Boricua! on Sunday, October 8 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at La Pena Cultural Center in Berkeley.

Spread the word

Post your support on social media by using #SF4PR and #PuertoRico.

Click here for more information about #SF4PR.

Puerto Rican restaurant Borinquen Soul in Oakland is also collecting donations for the victims of the hurricane. They will take item donations Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. They also have a GoFundMe page for monetary donations.

Click here for more videos and stories about Hurricane Maria.
