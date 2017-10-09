VIDEO: Man surveys home destroyed in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --The devastation in the North Bay continues as the number of homes destroyed rises. ABC7 News reporter Cornell Barnard was with Santa Rosa resident John Graves on Monday morning as he got the first look at what used to be his home at Ranchette Road and Anderson Drive.
When asked what he was thinking while taking it all in, Graves responded, "I'm thinking I'm glad I'm insured. It's not an easy thing to take. It's Mother Nature at her worst, I guess."
FULL LIST: North Bay fires prompt evacuations, road closures
He went on to say, "We'll put it all back together, it's only stuff, everyone got out safely. I'm not going to look at this as the end of the world."
Watch the video player above to watch the full interview.
Click here for full coverage on the North Bay fires.
PHOTOS: Fires rage out of control in North Bay