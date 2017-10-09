NORTH BAY FIRES

VIDEO: Man surveys home destroyed in Santa Rosa

ABC7 News reporter Cornell Barnard was with Santa Rosa resident John Graves on Monday morning as he got the first look at what used to be his home at Ranchette Road and Anderson Drive. (KGO-TV)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
The devastation in the North Bay continues as the number of homes destroyed rises. ABC7 News reporter Cornell Barnard was with Santa Rosa resident John Graves on Monday morning as he got the first look at what used to be his home at Ranchette Road and Anderson Drive.

When asked what he was thinking while taking it all in, Graves responded, "I'm thinking I'm glad I'm insured. It's not an easy thing to take. It's Mother Nature at her worst, I guess."

He went on to say, "We'll put it all back together, it's only stuff, everyone got out safely. I'm not going to look at this as the end of the world."

Watch the video player above to watch the full interview.

