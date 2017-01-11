WEATHER

70 ft wide hole ripped in Alhambra Valley Road near Pinole

Alhambra Valley Road is shown after it collapsed during a storm near Pinole, Calif. on Jan. 11, 2017. (KGO-TV)

PINOLE, Calif. (KGO) --
Roads in Contra Costa County are taking a beating from the relentless weather. One spot in particular is bringing traffic headaches near Pinole.

A huge chunk of Alhambra Creek Road washed away at Pinole Creek due to all the water that's been flowing through it for the past few days. The breach is about 70 feet wide and 30 feet deep.

A large Eucalyptus branch fell on a convertible as it was heading North in Martinez. There was damage to the car, but the driver is reportedly okay. It didn't take crews long to chop up the tree and remove it.

"This particular Eucalyptus has lost a branch before and I think the city is doing a great thing, finally cutting it down," said Martinez resident Jeff Dozier. "You hate to lose a tree, but this is a safe move right here."

At Alhambra Valley Road, Contra Costa County's Department of Public Works says they don't know when they can begin repairs, so the road is closed indefinitely.

