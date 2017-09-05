WEATHER

ABC7 News forecast for Wednesday morning

EMBED </>More Videos

Here is your ABC7 AccuWeather forecast for the Bay Area. (KGO)



Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather Forecast.

Tonight will be partly cloudy early, with inreasing clouds overnight. Morning lows will be in the low to mid 60s. Tomorrow will feature hazy sunshine, with highs ranging from near 70 at the coast to mid 80s inland. Thursday and Friday will be a bit cooler than average for early September, but a warmer pattern will begin this weekend, with inland highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

Concord 85
Oakland 77
Redwood City 80
San Francisco 73
San Jose 81
Santa Rosa 81

Coast
Tonight: Increasing Clouds/Mild
Lows: Low 60s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Near 70

East Bay
Tonight: Increasing Clouds/Mild
Lows: Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Mild
Lows: Mild 60s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Mid to Upper 80s

North Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 60s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Low 80s

Peninsula
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s

South Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Low to Mid 80s

Thursday:
Partly Cloudy/Slight Chance of Sprinkles
Highs: Upper 60s Coast to Mid 80s Inland

Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Hurricane Irma: Long lines form at Florida stores
Powerful Hurricane Irma bears down on Caribbean
Harvey, Irma, Jose: Where do hurricane names come from?
No Spare the Air Alert currently in effect
More Weather
Top Stories
Veterans fight to save Marin County's only VFW hall
Obama releases statement on DACA
Heat stroke or heat exhaustion: Do you know the difference?
Police officer who arrested Utah nurse fired from medic job
VIDEO: Armed robbery at Bay Area Target caught on camera
Cough-medicine murder suspect appears in court
Powerful Hurricane Irma bears down on Caribbean
VIDEO: DACA recipient says 'I'm not going anywhere'
Show More
Rev. Amos Brown to celebrate 40 years at SF's Third Baptist Church
Santa Clara officials to defend Dreamers after DACA rescinded
Trump administration to phase out DACA program
VIDEO: Trump rescinding DACA program protecting young immigrants
Chapman enters not guilty plea in connection with protest
More News
Top Video
Obama releases statement on DACA
VIDEO: Armed robbery at Bay Area Target caught on camera
Cough-medicine murder suspect appears in court
VIDEO: DACA recipient says 'I'm not going anywhere'
More Video