ABC7 News forecast for Wednesday morning

Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather Forecast.
Tonight will be partly cloudy early, with inreasing clouds overnight. Morning lows will be in the low to mid 60s. Tomorrow will feature hazy sunshine, with highs ranging from near 70 at the coast to mid 80s inland. Thursday and Friday will be a bit cooler than average for early September, but a warmer pattern will begin this weekend, with inland highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
Concord 85
Oakland 77
Redwood City 80
San Francisco 73
San Jose 81
Santa Rosa 81
Coast
Tonight: Increasing Clouds/Mild
Lows: Low 60s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Near 70
East Bay
Tonight: Increasing Clouds/Mild
Lows: Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Mild
Lows: Mild 60s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Mid to Upper 80s
North Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 60s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Low 80s
Peninsula
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s
South Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Low to Mid 80s
Thursday:
Partly Cloudy/Slight Chance of Sprinkles
Highs: Upper 60s Coast to Mid 80s Inland
