Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather Forecast.
Good morning! We begin today up the 12 degrees cooler. Our morning temperatures range from the upper 30s to middle 50s. The cooler sea breeze also brought cleaner air with moderate air quality except near Napa where it is unhealthy.
The low clouds return to the coast this morning, with a few high clouds traversing our entire sky later. Grab the sunglasses. Even with smoke and haze our sky will be brighter.
The sea breeze drops our afternoon temperatures closer to average, with low to middle 60s along the coast and upper 60s to middle 70s in San Francisco, and middle to upper 70s inland.
SPARE THE AIR ALERT: Today
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY: Today 2 p.m. - Tomorrow 4 a.m.
The faster sea breeze transports more clouds and fog across our neighborhoods tonight. Lows dip into the middle 40s to middle 50s.
Extended:
Drizzle develops along the coast, scattered light showers across the North Bay and scattered sprinkles elsewhere tomorrow afternoon. A steadier light to moderate rain moves south into the North Bay after the evening commute. The rain tapers to light as it moves south during the evening and overnight hours. The chance of rain ends during the morning commute Friday.
RAINFALL AMOUNTS:
North Bay: .10" - .33"
Bay: .05" - .15"
Concord: 78/56
Fremont: 72/51
Oakland: 68/53
Redwood City: 73/49
San Francisco: 65/54
San Jose: 76/52
Santa Rosa: 79/49
Click here for full coverage on the North Bay wildfires.
Coast
TODAY: Lower Clouds & Smoke
Highs: 60 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clouds & Fog
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees
East Bay
TODAY: High Clouds & Smoke
Highs: 68 - 72 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clouds & Haze
Lows: 49 - 54 Degrees
East Bay Valleys
TODAY: High Clouds & Smoke
Highs: 77 - 81 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clouds & Haze
Lows: 50 - 56 Degrees
North Bay
TODAY: High Clouds & Smoke
Highs: 74 - 79 Degrees
TONIGHT: Fog & Smoke
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
Peninsula
TODAY: High Clouds & Smoke
Highs: 68 - 73 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clouds & Haze
Lows: 49 - 54 Degrees
South Bay
TODAY: High Clouds & Smoke
Highs: 73 - 77 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clouds & Smoke
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
Wednesday:
Air quality ranges from moderate to poor. Winds turn breezy in the evening between 10- to 15 miles per hour. Expect coastal clouds, with sunny skies inland and highs in the lower 60s to upper 70s.
Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia