AccuWeather forecast for Tuesday

Strong Sunshine with Above Average Afternoons
Our Tuesday begins clear and milder with a wide range of temperatures, lower 40s to upper 50s. Breezes are a bit aggressive above 1500', gusting near 30mph
Strong sunshine today (UV Index High) and warmer than average temperatures develop this afternoon. Expect highs in the middle to upper 60s at the Coast through San Francisco. Bay and Inland neighborhoods reach the lower to middle 70s.
Our sky remains free of clouds tonight with lows in the middle 40s to lower 50s. .
Concord: 73/48
Fremont: 71/49
Oakland: 70/49
Redwood City: 71/46
San Francisco: 68/50
San Jose: 73/49
San Rafael: 72/49
Santa Rosa: 75/45
Coast
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 63 - 65 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 44 - 48 Degrees
East Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 69 - 71 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 72 - 74 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees
North Bay Valleys
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 72 - 75 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees
Peninsula
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 69 - 72 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees
South Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 71 - 73 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees
Wednesday:
Sunshine and building warmth continues tomorrow. Highs climb another 4 to 6 degrees.
