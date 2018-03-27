AccuWeather forecast for Tuesday

Coast

Strong Sunshine with Above Average AfternoonsOur Tuesday begins clear and milder with a wide range of temperatures, lower 40s to upper 50s. Breezes are a bit aggressive above 1500', gusting near 30mphStrong sunshine today (UV Index High) and warmer than average temperatures develop this afternoon. Expect highs in the middle to upper 60s at the Coast through San Francisco. Bay and Inland neighborhoods reach the lower to middle 70s.Our sky remains free of clouds tonight with lows in the middle 40s to lower 50s. .Concord: 73/48Fremont: 71/49Oakland: 70/49Redwood City: 71/46San Francisco: 68/50San Jose: 73/49San Rafael: 72/49Santa Rosa: 75/45TODAY: SunnyHighs: 63 - 65 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 44 - 48 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 69 - 71 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 72 - 74 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 45 - 50 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 72 - 75 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 44 - 49 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 69 - 72 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 46 - 51 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 71 - 73 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 46 - 51 DegreesSunshine and building warmth continues tomorrow. Highs climb another 4 to 6 degrees.