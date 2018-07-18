WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Warmest day of the week

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.




Wednesday will begin with grey skies for many of us along with coastal drizzle. We see sunnier skies midday and into the afternoon we expect some high clouds streaming in from the south. It will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid 60s to upper 90s. Overnight our fog redevelops on the coast with patchy fog in the Bay. Lows are on the mild side in the low 50s to mid 60s.

Santa Rosa 90
San Francisco 71
Oakland 77
San Jose 87
Concord 96

Coast:
Today: Clouds to Some Sun
Highs: Mid 60s to Mid 70s
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Drizzle
Lows: Low to Mid 50s

North Bay:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Mid 70s to Mid 90s
Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low 50s to Mid 60s

East Bay:
Today: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s

Inland:
Today: Sunny, Warm
Highs: Mid to Upper 90s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s

Peninsula:
Today: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Upper 70s to Mid 80s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s

South Bay:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Upper 80s to Mid 90s
Tonight: Mainly Clear
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s

Thursday:
Morning fog with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. A bit of a cooler day with highs in the mid 60s to mid 90s.

