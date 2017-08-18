ABC7 ORIGINALS

ASK THE EXPERT: ABC7 Weather team answers questions about solar eclipse

Are you ready for Monday's total solar eclipse? The ABC7 Weather team answered questions about the rare astronomical event. (KGO)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Are you ready for Monday's total solar eclipse? The ABC7 Weather team answered questions about the rare astronomical event.

Watch the video in the player above for their answers.

ASK THE EXPERT: Drew Tuma talks about coolest part of solar eclipse
We asked ABC7 Meteorologist Drew Tuma what he thinks the coolest part of Monday's total solar eclipse is. Here's what he said.


ASK THE EXPERT: Sandhya Patel explains why Monday's solar eclipse is special
We asked ABC7 Meteorologist Sandhya Patel why she thinks this Monday's solar eclipse is so special. Here's what she said.

ASK THE EXPERT: Spencer Christian explains why animals may act strangely during eclipse
Did you know that animal behavior may get a bit nutty during the solar eclipse? Spencer Christian explains why.


ASK THE EXPERT: Mike Nicco breaks down what will happen during solar eclipse
Mike Nicco gets scientific on the rare astronomical event.

