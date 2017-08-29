HURRICANE HARVEY

Babies born in midst of historic Harvey flooding give hope to Houston

As the Houston area is battered by unprecedented rainfall and flooding, there have been a couple peeks of sunshine in the midst of the devastating hurricane turned tropical storm. Here's a look at a few of the beautiful babies that were born during the historic Harvey that are now providing hope to Houston residents. (KGO-TV)

HOUSTON, Texas --
As the Houston area is battered by unprecedented rainfall and flooding, there have been a couple peeks of sunshine in the midst of the devastating Harvey.

Video posted on Facebook Sunday morning shows residents in Houston helping a woman in labor get to safety. In the clip you can see neighbors forming a human chain to help the woman and her husband walk safely from the flooded street to the fire department vehicle. Molly Akers says the person is her downstairs neighbor and that "moments like these are incredibly precious and remind me of all the good in the world."

ABC News was with Danielle Weeks on Tuesday morning as she gave birth to a beautiful baby girl. Her husband called the little bundle of joy their miracle. He said, "As long as she is safe, nothing else matters."

On Saturday, ABC News drove with them to their town of Port Aransas. Residents weren't allowed in, but reporters were and found that the storm had obliterated the high-end mobile home park they lived in.

Danielle Weeks is seen with an ABC News reporter and photographer after giving birth in Houston on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017.


The family had hoped their home survived, but it hadn't. It was an emotional time as they were shown video of the devastation. Danielle was especially shook up when she noticed a blanket she had been knitting for her baby that was drenched and strewn across muddy turf.

The family of five is homeless and now left trying to figure out what's next.

PHOTOS: Historic flooding devastates the Houston area

Though pale and in pain from the stitches, Danielle says she's going back. The family knows it won't be easy - the governor has declared Port Aransas to have 100 percent damage and it's expected to take up to two years to rebuild.

On Monday, a reporter with our sister station ABC13 helped a pregnant woman who was in labor in northeast Houston. She was eventually transported to Texas Women's Hospital.

ABC13's Chauncey Glover helps deliver a baby during the midst of the devastating Harvey.


Another expectant mother, Ciara Davis Lee of La Porte, shared a photo on Facebook of her new baby boy Landon after he was born with the help of firefighters and officers during the storm.

She wrote, "I wanted to thank the firefighters and officers that helped me get from Buc-ees to the hospital in the flood this morning while I was in labor. I did not get your names but my family and I are so grateful for your service."


Baby Landon was born happy and healthy Sunday at 3:30 p.m.

Another baby, a girl named Trinity, was born in Pasadena on the same day at 12:05 a.m. Angel Dean posted the precious photo and wrote, "Pretty cool to see I'm not the only one with a hurricane baby."

Dean described the moments when Trinity arrived during the storm, "Honestly, I was watching the lightning flash and listening to the rain slam against the windows when I was pushing. The only thing that distracted me was my husband's face when he saw his daughter for the first time and the sound of her cry. It was truly a blessing in the middle of chaos."

ABC13 contributed to this report.
