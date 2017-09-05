Members of an urban search and rescue team who returned from the Texas Monday night are already preparing to head out again as Hurricane Irma barrels toward the Florida coastline.They were in the Houston area providing disaster relief in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. This time, they're getting ready for Hurricane Irma. They have not received a call from FEMA to respond yet, but if the hurricane hits Florida they will be one of the first team is dispatched to the area.Ten Bay Area Volunteers from the American Red Cross left Oakland Tuesday afternoon.They are driving to Florida and should arrive Friday to provide food, drinking water, supplies and shelter for anyone who is displaced by the hurricane.