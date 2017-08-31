An image showing the Bay Area will have poor air quality during a heat wave is seen on Thursday, August 31, 2017.

An image showing what cities will be under excessive heat warning is seen on Thursday, August 31, 2017.

A trifecta of trouble begins for the Bay Area Thursday: dangerous heat, unhealthy air and now high fire danger are in store for the region through Labor Day weekend.It's going to be hard to escape the heat wave over the next few days, but several cooling centers have opened to help residents beat the heat.Nearly 36 million of our almost 39.5 million Californians will be impacted, including San Francisco and our coast.