WEATHER

Dangerous temperatures in store for Bay Area during heat wave

EMBED </>More Videos

A trifecta of trouble begins for the Bay Area Thursday: dangerous heat, unhealthy air and now high fire danger are in store for the region through Labor Day weekend. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A trifecta of trouble begins for the Bay Area Thursday: dangerous heat, unhealthy air and now high fire danger are in store for the region through Labor Day weekend.

It's going to be hard to escape the heat wave over the next few days, but several cooling centers have opened to help residents beat the heat.

RELATED: Cooling centers open in Bay Area amid heat wave

Nearly 36 million of our almost 39.5 million Californians will be impacted, including San Francisco and our coast.

Click on the video player above for Meteorologist Mike Nicco's full story.

RELATED: Tips for beating the heat and staying safe during a heat wave

RELATED: Spare the Air Alert information

Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.

An image showing the Bay Area will have poor air quality during a heat wave is seen on Thursday, August 31, 2017.

An image showing what cities will be under excessive heat warning is seen on Thursday, August 31, 2017.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherrecordheatheat wavewhere you livesafetysan francisco countycool spacessmokeSan FranciscoOaklandMarinSan JoseBerkeleySan RafaelEl CerritoRichmond
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Cooling centers open in Bay Area amid heat wave
Bay Area weekend heat wave may break record temperatures
ABC7 News Weather forecast for Thursday afternoon
WEATHER
Flex Alert issued across California amid heat wave
VIDEO: What is a Flex Alert?
Smoke spotted in Bay Area coming from NorCal fires
Cooling centers open in Bay Area amid heat wave
More Weather
Top Stories
Help support Hurricane Harvey victims with Disney and ABC7
Smoke spotted in Bay Area coming from NorCal fires
Flex Alert issued across California amid heat wave
SJ gang tattoo removal program expands to help human trafficking victims
Trump to pledge $1 million to Harvey relief efforts
Cooling centers open in Bay Area amid heat wave
Extended coverage of historic Houston flooding - WATCH LIVE
US closes Russia's San Francisco consulate in retaliation
Show More
Houston-area floodwaters recede but dangers still loom
Two mountain lion spotted in Palo Alto neighborhood
Heat stroke or heat exhaustion: Do you know the difference?
Novato Unified to have minimum day Friday due to heat wave
A look back at the life of Princess Diana
More News
Top Video
Houston-area floodwaters recede but dangers still loom
East Bay braces for extreme heat starting Friday
VIDEO: What is a Flex Alert?
Olympian Simone Biles volunteers her time for Harvey evacuees
More Video