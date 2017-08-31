SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --A trifecta of trouble begins for the Bay Area Thursday: dangerous heat, unhealthy air and now high fire danger are in store for the region through Labor Day weekend.
It's going to be hard to escape the heat wave over the next few days, but several cooling centers have opened to help residents beat the heat.
Nearly 36 million of our almost 39.5 million Californians will be impacted, including San Francisco and our coast.
