DIY WITH DREW: Can't snag eclipse glasses? Make your own!

Supplies

How to make an eclipse viewer yourself:

ABC7 Meteorologist Drew Tuma couldn't be more excited for the incredible eclipse that's hitting America Monday. Those magical eclipse glasses are pretty hard to find, but it's okay because you can make your own. We'll show you how.1. Pen2. Paper3. Cereal box4. Aluminum foil5. ScissorsYes, that's it!1. Put the cereal box on the piece of paper and trace the outline of the bottom of the box, creating a rectangle.2. Cut out the rectangle.3. Take two pieces of tape and make loops, then place them on both ends of the rectangle.4. Take the piece of paper and place it inside the bottom of the cereal box tape-side down.5. Close the cereal box up once the piece of paper is inside.6. Create two holes in the top of the box, one on each side.7. Cut the holes out with scissors -- one will be for your eye, and the other will be covered by foil.8. Tape the top of the box down revealing the two holes.9. Take a piece of aluminum foil and cover one of the holes up (it doesn't matter which one you choose.)10. Take your pen, make a tiny hole in the middle of the aluminum foil.Now, all you need to do Monday morning is look up at the sun, putting your back toward it. Place one eye in the open hole and then the sun will move into the hole through the aluminum foil. And on the white piece of paper in the back of the box -- you'll see the brilliant solar eclipse.Easy, huh?