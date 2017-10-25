Heat wave breaks record temperatures in San Jose

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2266607" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> We've all heard the devastating stories about children dying after they've been left inside a parked car on a hot day. But did you know how hot it can get on an relatively cool day?

“Sweating Weather” in San Jose.

The heat wave moving through the Bay Area has broken record temps in at least eight cities this week.San Jose state's track and field team likes to practice in the heat and it was really hot in the city Tuesday. In fact ,the city reached a record high of 94 degrees, breaking the 1959 record of 90 degrees for October 24.Temperatures are expected to be close to where they were Tuesday, so make sure you prepare for the heat.Some heat tips: remember to drink plenty of water, wear light weight clothing, take frequent breaks in the shade outside and never leave kids or pets inside cars.Watch the video player above for Matt Keller's full story.