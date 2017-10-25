HEAT WAVE

Heat wave breaks record temperatures in San Jose

The heat wave moving through the Bay Area has broken record temps in at least eight cities, including San Jose. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
The heat wave moving through the Bay Area has broken record temps in at least eight cities this week.

TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather

San Jose state's track and field team likes to practice in the heat and it was really hot in the city Tuesday. In fact ,the city reached a record high of 94 degrees, breaking the 1959 record of 90 degrees for October 24.

Temperatures are expected to be close to where they were Tuesday, so make sure you prepare for the heat.

Some heat tips: remember to drink plenty of water, wear light weight clothing, take frequent breaks in the shade outside and never leave kids or pets inside cars.

Click here to watch your ABC7 AccuWeather forecast

VIDEO: How hot can the inside of a car get in 10 minutes?
We've all heard the devastating stories about children dying after they've been left inside a parked car on a hot day. But did you know how hot it can get on an relatively cool day?

