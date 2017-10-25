Heat wave breaks record temperatures in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --The heat wave moving through the Bay Area has broken record temps in at least eight cities this week.
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
San Jose state's track and field team likes to practice in the heat and it was really hot in the city Tuesday. In fact ,the city reached a record high of 94 degrees, breaking the 1959 record of 90 degrees for October 24.
Temperatures are expected to be close to where they were Tuesday, so make sure you prepare for the heat.
Some heat tips: remember to drink plenty of water, wear light weight clothing, take frequent breaks in the shade outside and never leave kids or pets inside cars.
Watch the video player above for Matt Keller's full story.
Click here to watch your ABC7 AccuWeather forecast and click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.
VIDEO: How hot can the inside of a car get in 10 minutes?
“Sweating Weather” in San Jose.— Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) October 25, 2017
(Maybe “sweater weather” will come next month.) pic.twitter.com/VMaPiljt8P