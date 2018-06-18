HEAT WAVE

TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather

Protect your pooch! Here are tips to keep them safe in hot weather. (KTRK)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
When hot weather hits, do you know how to keep your pets safe? Here are some tips from the American Veterinary Medical Association to help our furry friends!

Signs of Heat Stress:
  • Anxiousness
  • Excessive panting
  • Restlessness
  • Excessive drooling
  • Unsteadiness
  • Abnormal gum and tongue color
  • Collapse

The American Veterinary Medical Association advises you seek emergency veterinary care if you observe any of these signs.

8 Things You Can Do to Protect Your Dog in the Summer:
  • Never, ever leave your dog in the car
  • Make sure your dog has unlimited access to fresh water
  • Make sure your dog has access to shade when outside
  • Take walks during the cooler hours of the day
  • When walking, try to stay off of hot surfaces (like asphalt) because it can burn your dog's paws
  • If you think it's hot outside, it's even hotter for your pet - make sure your pet has a means of cooling off
  • Keep your dog free of external parasites (fleas, ticks) and heartworms - consult your veterinarian about the best product for your pet
  • Consider clipping or shaving dogs with long coats (talk to your veterinarian first to see if it's appropriate for your pet), and apply sunscreen to your dog's skin if she or he has a thin coat

Click here for more warm weather pet safety tips from the American Veterinary Medical Association.

