TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather

Anxiousness

Excessive panting

Restlessness

Excessive drooling

Unsteadiness

Abnormal gum and tongue color

Collapse

Never, ever leave your dog in the car

Make sure your dog has unlimited access to fresh water

Make sure your dog has access to shade when outside

Take walks during the cooler hours of the day

When walking, try to stay off of hot surfaces (like asphalt) because it can burn your dog's paws

If you think it's hot outside, it's even hotter for your pet - make sure your pet has a means of cooling off

Keep your dog free of external parasites (fleas, ticks) and heartworms - consult your veterinarian about the best product for your pet

Consider clipping or shaving dogs with long coats (talk to your veterinarian first to see if it's appropriate for your pet), and apply sunscreen to your dog's skin if she or he has a thin coat

When hot weather hits, do you know how to keep your pets safe? Here are some tips from the American Veterinary Medical Association to help our furry friends!The American Veterinary Medical Association advises you seek emergency veterinary care if you observe any of these signs.