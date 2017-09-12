LIGHTNING

More thunder, lightning expected in Bay Area tonight

EMBED </>More Videos

The Bay Area sustained more than a thousand lightning strikes Monday, and forecasters are expecting more severe weather this afternoon and evening because of a low-pressure system off the coast, according to the National Weather Service. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
The Bay Area sustained more than a thousand lightning strikes Monday, and forecasters are expecting more severe weather this afternoon and evening because of a low-pressure system off the coast, according to the National Weather Service.

Weather service officials said on social media this morning that about 1,200 cloud-to-ground lightning strikes occurred and nearly 7,000 total flashes were recorded Monday for the entire Bay Area.

VIDEO: Watch lightning surge across Bay Area as storms bring rain

The lightning is thought to have started seven fires in the Cal Fire San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit's area of operations, three of which are still burning, according to Fire Capt. Chris Walters.

Statewide, there were 6,700 lightning strikes detected.

RELATED: Watch your AccuWeather forecast

Scattered showers and thunder are expected throughout the Bay Area and Central Coast this evening, with "marginal" risk of severe weather in the South Bay, interior Monterey County and San Benito County.

Area residents can also expect brief but heavy rain, gusty winds and cloud to ground lightning, which could increase the potential for additional fires.

The weather system is expected to push inland, with rain and thunderstorm potential dying down by Wednesday morning.

Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherlightningstormrainwindSan FranciscoSan JoseOaklandMarinSan Mateo
(Copyright 2017 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Load Comments
Related
VIDEO: Lightning surges across Bay Area as storms bring rain
Lightning strikes across Bay Area cause residents to lose power
LIGHTNING
Large brush fire sparked by lightning in San Mateo County
Lightning strikes across Bay Area cause residents to lose power
Bay Area skies dazzle as lightning electrifies the night
VIDEO: Lightning surges across Bay Area as storms bring rain
More lightning
WEATHER
JetBlue offers $99 return flights for Hurricane Irma evacuees
Riding out Irma in Key West
Lightning strikes across Bay Area cause residents to lose power
ABC7 News forecast for Tuesday afternoon
More Weather
Top Stories
Large brush fire sparked by lightning in San Mateo County
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 -- WATCH LIVE
Apple unveils new iPhones at event in Cupertino
Lightning strikes across Bay Area cause residents to lose power
VIDEO: Plane crashes into tree, parking lot in Connecticut
Man hospitalized after shooting in San Francisco's Union Square
Riding out Irma in Key West
Residents allowed back into upper Florida Keys
Show More
TWITTER STORY: Apple products unveiled in Cupertino
Breakthrough in helicopter technology comes to ABC7
6-year-old boy with cancer fulfills graduation dream
Kitten adopted after being found in Menlo Park dumpster
Apple unveils new products at September launch event
More News
Top Video
Lightning strikes across Bay Area cause residents to lose power
Man hospitalized after shooting in San Francisco's Union Square
Apple unveils new iPhones at event in Cupertino
VIDEO: Plane crashes into tree, parking lot in Connecticut
More Video