Watch out! Luckily everyone in this #SanRafael home is safe after a landslide destroyed where they live. Stay safe: https://t.co/6zddxmOtm9 pic.twitter.com/lIH73ZWQSF — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) February 8, 2017

Parking lot flooded in Larkspur at the BonAir shopping center. pic.twitter.com/BTEClTTLpk — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) February 7, 2017

A graphic revealing rainfall potential in the Bay Area for Tuesday, February 7, 2017 is seen in this image.

A Marin County home was split in two by a boulder and mudslide caused by strong storms Tuesday in the North Bay.The home in San Rafael was just one of many caught in the storm's path Tuesday morning.John Futscher, the homeowner looked at his home calmly from across the street. "There was finally another slide where it just came down and then that pushed this part of the house forward and sheared the house in half," said Futscher.Everyone inside the home was able to get out in time. The fire department even had enough time to grab some things from inside, but Futscher says he's still trying to come to terms with what happened."My mom and dad built the house in 1959, so I was born here. And I lived in it for five years," said Futscher.The San Rafael building inspector is now trying to figure out if it's safe to retrieve anything else from inside the home.Two more home in the area have also been tagged and evacuated as concern that the hill will continue to move continues.In Kentfield, an employee at the College of Marin was stranded in her car Tuesday morning as strong winds were coming down.The employee was rescued by the Marin Fire Department's boat team. They report that she is safe, but the college was closed for the day."Based on our records and watching water lines and so forth, this probably the worst flooding on campus that we've seen since 2006," said Greg Nelson, a spokesperson for College of Marin.Several of the schools parking lots looked more like swamps and the school's main power junction was flooded, knocking out power to the whole campus.About 100 residents along the Corte Madera Creek had to be evacuated when the creek water breached its banks, flooding a few neighborhoods. Marin County school's cancelled classes or several schools.School officials say classes will go on as normal on Wednesday.