WEATHER

NASA images show Saturn rings up close

EMBED </>More News Videos

NASA's Cassini spacecraft captured these images of Saturn's rings in high detail. (NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute)

NASA released new images of Saturn's rings showing "unprecedented detail."

The images were captured by the Cassini spacecraft while it made ring-grazing orbits around the planet. The orbits began on Nov. 30, 2016, and will finish in April. NASA plans on making 20 ring-grazing orbits during the Cassini's mission.

NASA said in a press release, "The views are some of the closest-ever images of the outer parts of the main rings, giving scientists an eagerly awaited opportunity to observe features with names like 'straw' and 'propellers.'"
Related Topics:
weatherspacenasasaturndistractionscience
Load Comments
WEATHER
Weather forecast for Tuesday afternoon
PHOTOS: Major winter storms sweep across Bay Area
Storm triggers flooding in parts of Bay Area
Storm triggers closure of several schools in North Bay
More Weather
Top Stories
Storm triggers flooding in parts of Bay Area
San Francisco will be first in nation to make city college free
Storm triggers closure of several schools in North Bay
Weather forecast for Tuesday afternoon
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
PHOTOS: Major winter storms sweep across Bay Area
Senate confirms Betsy DeVos as education secretary
Show More
BART service resumes in Richmond following downed power line
San Francisco court takes center stage in Trump legal drama
Dakota Access Pipeline Decision Could Come This Week: Army Corps of Engineers
Ginsburg uses levity in talk at Stanford
Relentless rain downs trees, power lines in Santa Cruz Mtns.
More News
Top Video
ABC7 News Morning Digest: Tuesday
Storm triggers flooding in parts of Bay Area
Ginsburg uses levity in talk at Stanford
San Francisco court takes center stage in Trump legal drama
More Video