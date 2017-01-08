WEATHER

Russian River residents warned to evacuate due to flooding
Residents and visitors in the low-lying areas along the Russian River at Monte Rio and Guerneville were advised to evacuate because the river is expected to reach flood stage Sunday night and over flow its banks. (KGO-TV)

GUERNEVILLE, Calif. --
Sonoma County officials Sunday afternoon advised residents and visitors in the low-lying areas along the Russian River at Monte Rio and Guerneville to evacuate because the river is expected to reach flood stage Sunday night and over flow its banks.

The Russian River at Guerneville is expected to reach flood stage of 32 feet at 10 p.m. tonight, National Weather Service meteorologist Brian Garcia said. Monte Rio is west and downstream of Guerneville.

The Russian River is expected to crest Monday morning at 36 to 38 feet and remain above flood stage until 10 a.m. on Tuesday, county and weather officials said.

Shelter for people who evacuate can be found at the Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial building at 1351 Maple Ave. in Santa Rosa, according to county officials. Domesticated animal companions in crates are welcome at the shelter.

Transportation is available from the Russian River area.

Evacuees can get a ride to the Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial building from the Mirabel Park and Ride and from the parking lot of the Safeway at 16405 state Highway 116 in Guerneville or by calling (707) 585-7541.

PHOTOS: Major January storm across Bay Area
(Copyright 2017 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
