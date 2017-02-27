WEATHER

San Jose flood clean up underway, residents return home after evacuations

Hundreds of volunteers including the Mayor of San Jose assisted flood victims in clean-up efforts, while many flood victims were returning home for the first time. (KGO-TV)

By Melanie Woodrow
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Clean-up efforts are well underway in San Jose after last week's devastating storms and flooding.

"My unit is next to the city pump so you know how terrible it was," San Jose resident Hien Nguyen said.

RESOURCES: San Jose flood evacuation info and how to help

Volunteers in bright yellow vests spent much of the day moving debris while others power washed their homes. A thick layer of caked on mud is nearly everywhere, including over the roof of some cars in San Jose.

People from all over the Bay Area came to help those in need. "It's been a breath of fresh air in such a tragic time," said Mario Maciel, a volunteer coordinator.

"This is why I love San Jose so much," said Mayor Sam Liccardo.

The mayor spent the day with volunteers in the Rocksprings neighborhood. He says landlords are responsible for making sure their properties are safe for tenants like Nguyen to move back in.

"They've got make some improvements or we're going to be on them with code enforcement to make sure they fix whatever needs to get fixed," said Liccardo.

Some evacuees are being moved from a shelter at James Lick High School to 7 Trees Community Center.

Students will return to James Lick High School on Monday.

PHOTOS: Flood waters rip through San Jose causing damage, evacuations
