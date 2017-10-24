San Jose sizzles in record October heat

When you head to the pumpkin patch to pick out the perfect gourd one week before Halloween -- you don't expect to break a sweat.But, a record 93 degree high in San Jose had families doing just that.One patron at Jacobs Farms said he was going to bring his family on Saturday, but thought it was too windy and cold! He laughed as he fanned his face in the heat.Also feeling the heat-the director of track and field and cross country at San Jose State University.He coached athletes for hours in the baking sun. But, he said the weather is good for the jumpers as they don't have to warm up as much -- as long as they stay hydrated.The place to be in San Jose was Solar for America Ice rink.Parents there were all too glad to watch their kids practice figure skating, of course, they had to wear coats to stay warm next to the ice.