WEATHER

San Jose sizzles in record October heat

Patrons visit a San Jose pumpkin patch in record heat in San Jose, Calif. on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
When you head to the pumpkin patch to pick out the perfect gourd one week before Halloween -- you don't expect to break a sweat.

RELATED: Temp records shattered during Bay Area heat wave

But, a record 93 degree high in San Jose had families doing just that.

One patron at Jacobs Farms said he was going to bring his family on Saturday, but thought it was too windy and cold! He laughed as he fanned his face in the heat.

Also feeling the heat-the director of track and field and cross country at San Jose State University.

He coached athletes for hours in the baking sun. But, he said the weather is good for the jumpers as they don't have to warm up as much -- as long as they stay hydrated.

The place to be in San Jose was Solar for America Ice rink.

Parents there were all too glad to watch their kids practice figure skating, of course, they had to wear coats to stay warm next to the ice.

Click here for your AccuWeather forecast.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherheat waveheatrecordpumpkinsafetySan Jose
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Temp records shattered during Bay Area heat wave
WEATHER
Temp records shattered during Bay Area heat wave
Weather forecast for Wednesday
Heat wave moves through Bay Area
No Spare the Air alert in effect
More Weather
Top Stories
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Family of inmate shot with riot gun sues Santa Clara County
Dept. of Social Services opens 3rd investigation into evacuation from Oakmont Senior Living
Report: Teen to be tried as adult in rape, murder of 8-year-old Santa Cruz girl
Lack of docking stations causing issues for Alameda bike program
BEFORE AND AFTER: North Bay neighborhoods devastated by wildfires
7 on Your Side helps Bay Area woman with her cellphone carrier
Lice warning: Be careful trying on Halloween costumes
Sonoma County warns: price gouging after fires means jail time
Show More
Temp records shattered during Bay Area heat wave
Consumer Reports: Best options for dorm insurance
Rally in San Francisco calls for Pres. Trump's impeachment
FAA continues investigation of close calls with Air Canada at SFO
Sheriff: All fire evacuation orders, road closures lifted in Napa Co.
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy visits ABC7
PHOTOS: 7 On Your Side helps North Bay fire victims
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
PHOTOS: Santa Cruz Mountains wildfire threatens homes
More Photos