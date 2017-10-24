HEAT WAVE

Temperature records shattered during Bay Area heat wave

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Welcome to Hot-tober. The date says the 24th but it felt like summer with numerous temperature records shattered. In fact eight cities tied or broke records: Kentfield 88, SFO 91, Half Moon Bay 92, Oakland Airport 92, Moffett Field 92, San Jose 94, Salinas 100 and King City 100.

TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather

Temperatures were running 10 to 20 degrees above average for this time of the year and the cooling process will be gradual. Don't expect temperatures to return to the 60s and 70s until this upcoming Sunday. Some heat tips: remember to drink plenty of water, wear light weight clothing, take frequent breaks in the shade outside and never leave kids or pets inside cars.

Click here to watch your ABC7 AccuWeather forecast and click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.

VIDEO: How hot can the inside of a car get in 10 minutes?
EMBED More News Videos

We've all heard the devastating stories about children dying after they've been left inside a parked car on a hot day. But did you know how hot it can get on an relatively cool day?

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherheatheat wavesevere weatherrecordwhere you liveair conditionerSan FranciscoSan MateoBerkeleyLivermoreOaklandFairfaxAntiochMarin
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Weather forecast for Tuesday morning
HEAT WAVE
Heat wave moves through Bay Area
7 On Your Side helps San Rafael woman get refund for recalled air conditioner
SF supervisor holds heat hearing calling for improvements
Boy Scouts sued after teen dies on quest to become Eagle Scout
More heat wave
WEATHER
Weather forecast for Tuesday morning
Heat wave moves through Bay Area
No Spare the Air alert in effect
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower
More Weather
Top Stories
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Family of inmate shot with riot gun sues Santa Clara County
Report: Teen to be tried as adult in rape, murder of 8-year-old Santa Cruz girl
BEFORE AND AFTER: North Bay neighborhoods devastated by wildfires
Lice warning: Be careful trying on Halloween costumes
Sonoma County warns: price gouging after fires means jail time
Consumer Reports: Best options for dorm insurance
Rally in San Francisco calls for Pres. Trump's impeachment
FAA continues investigation of close calls with Air Canada at SFO
Show More
Sheriff: All fire evacuation orders, road closures lifted in Napa Co.
$5,000 reward offered for help solving case of pit bull's death in Fairfield
A's player who kneeled during anthem says he was refused service at Alabama restaurant
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2017
Witness gives testimony on day 2 of Kate Steinle trial
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy visits ABC7
PHOTOS: 7 On Your Side helps North Bay fire victims
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
PHOTOS: Santa Cruz Mountains wildfire threatens homes
More Photos