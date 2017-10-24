SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Welcome to Hot-tober. The date says the 24th but it felt like summer with numerous temperature records shattered. In fact eight cities tied or broke records: Kentfield 88, SFO 91, Half Moon Bay 92, Oakland Airport 92, Moffett Field 92, San Jose 94, Salinas 100 and King City 100.
Temperatures were running 10 to 20 degrees above average for this time of the year and the cooling process will be gradual. Don't expect temperatures to return to the 60s and 70s until this upcoming Sunday. Some heat tips: remember to drink plenty of water, wear light weight clothing, take frequent breaks in the shade outside and never leave kids or pets inside cars.
