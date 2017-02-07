Storm triggers flooding in parts of Bay Area

The warning was issued for southeastern Marin County until 11:15 a.m., southeastern Sonoma County until 2:15 p.m. and southwestern Napa County until 1:15 p.m., according to the weather service.
Flash flooding is already occurring in Fairfax Creek in Marin County and is imminent in other locations in the county such as Corte Madera and Mill Valley, weather service officials said.
#Update - Flash Flood Warning continues for Marin County. Corte Madera Creek still flooding Mill Valley. #StormWatch pic.twitter.com/dbm92Q2oaX— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) February 7, 2017
Gauges in the Laguna de Santa Rosa and Petaluma areas in Sonoma County also show high water levels, as well as many locations in Napa County such as Napa, St. Helena, Calistoga and Yountville, according to the weather service.
Relentless rain has also turned a popular highway in the North Bay into a river. Highway 121 near Highway 12 flooded in Schellville overnight. Three cars got stuck in the flooding and six people were rescued by firefighters. All of the rescued are expected to be okay.
Tuesday's storm is a 3 on our Storm Impact Scale. Meteorologist Mike Nicco says the storm is expected to bring moderate to heavy rain throughout the day, and will taper off late this afternoon.
The higher rainfall total and potential for flooding meet level 3 storm criteria.
