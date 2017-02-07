WEATHER

Storm triggers flooding in parts of Bay Area

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for parts of Marin and Sonoma Counties.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for parts of Marin, Sonoma, Napa and Santa Cruz counties this morning because of heavy rain that is already causing flooding in some locations.

The warning was issued for southeastern Marin County until 11:15 a.m., southeastern Sonoma County until 2:15 p.m. and southwestern Napa County until 1:15 p.m., according to the weather service.

Flash flooding is already occurring in Fairfax Creek in Marin County and is imminent in other locations in the county such as Corte Madera and Mill Valley, weather service officials said.



Gauges in the Laguna de Santa Rosa and Petaluma areas in Sonoma County also show high water levels, as well as many locations in Napa County such as Napa, St. Helena, Calistoga and Yountville, according to the weather service.

FULL LIST: Storm triggers closure of dozens of schools in Marin and Sonoma Counties.

Relentless rain has also turned a popular highway in the North Bay into a river. Highway 121 near Highway 12 flooded in Schellville overnight. Three cars got stuck in the flooding and six people were rescued by firefighters. All of the rescued are expected to be okay.
REAL-TIME: Track the rain on Live Doppler 7

Tuesday's storm is a 3 on our Storm Impact Scale. Meteorologist Mike Nicco says the storm is expected to bring moderate to heavy rain throughout the day, and will taper off late this afternoon.
The higher rainfall total and potential for flooding meet level 3 storm criteria.

A graphic revealing rainfall potential in the Bay Area for Tuesday, February 7, 2017 is seen in this image.

Bay City News has contributed to this report
PHOTOS: Major winter storms sweep across Bay Area
NASA images show Saturn rings up close
