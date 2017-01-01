Weather forecast for Sunday afternoon

Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your local AccuWeather forecast.
It'll be partly cloudy today, with a chance of an isolated shower this afternoon. Highs will range from the low to mid 50s.
Concord: 51/52
Fremont: 51/52
Redwood City: 51/52
San Francisco: 48/52
San Jose: 43/54
Santa Rosa: 37/53
Coast
TODAY: Isolated shower late, breezy
Highs: In the low 50s
TONIGHT: Chance late
Lows: In the 40s
East Bay
TODAY: Partly cloudy & breezy today
Highs: In the low 50s
TONIGHT: Chance of a shower late
Lows: In the 40s
East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Partly cloudy this afternoon
Highs: In the low 50s
TONIGHT: Cloudy & cool
Lows: Near 40
North Bay
TODAY: Partly cloudy, breezy & a cooler today
Highs: In the low to mid 50s
TONIGHT: Chance of showers
Lows: Near 40
Peninsula
TODAY: Partly cloudy & breezy today
Highs: In the lower 50s
TONIGHT: Cloudy & chilly, with a chance of showers
Lows: In the 40s
South Bay
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies
Highs: In the mid 50s
TONIGHT: Cloudy & cool with a chance of showers
Lows: In the 40s
Monday:
Isolated light showers throughout the day as a storm ranked 1, a light storm moves through the region. Rainfall will be minimal, less than a tenth of an inch. Highs in the low 50s.
