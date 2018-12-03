1 dead, 1 in life-threatening condition after shooting in San Francisco's Mission District

A man has died and a woman is in life-threatening condition after a double shooting in San Francisco's Mission District overnight, police say. (KGO-TV)

By Cornell Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A man has died and a woman is in life-threatening condition after a double shooting in San Francisco's Mission District overnight, police say.

The shooting happened at 1 a.m. at Valencia Street and 16th Street, authorities said.

The male victim died after being transported to the hospital, according to police.

No arrests have been made and no suspect information is available at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.
