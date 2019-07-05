deadly shooting

1 dead, 3 injured after shootout at 4th of July block party in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. -- One person is dead, and three others are in the hospital after a Fourth of July celebration ends in gunfire.

It happened just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday on Hamilton near Chestnut.

Police say families were having a block party when a group of people showed up.

Words were exchanged between the groups before they started shooting at each other.

Officers say during the shootout one person was killed and three others were struck by gunfire.

Police say some of the victims left the scene in separate cars looking for help.

They say the same victim who was killed, was also hit by a car.

As for the other three victims, one is in critical condition, and the other two are expected to survive.

No arrests have been made and police are not identifying the victims at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fresno Police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno4th of julydeadly shootingshootingfresno police department
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEADLY SHOOTING
Suspect arrested after deadly SoCal crime spree
Police searching for 2 suspects in deadly shooting at Concord motel
1 killed, another injured in shootings in SF's Bayview neighborhood
4-year-old, mother killed by grandfather, sheriff says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News