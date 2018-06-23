1 killed, 1 seriously injured in crash on El Camino Real offramp in San Bruno

EMBED </>More Videos

Officials said one person was killed and another seriously injured after an accident occurred at the bottom of the El Camino Real offramp off of westbound I-380. (KGO)

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KGO) --
Officials said one person was killed and another seriously injured after an accident occurred at the bottom of the El Camino Real offramp off of westbound I-380 Saturday evening.

"He lost control of the car after he clipped another one. He was speeding," witness Mike Blanchard said. "The car went up in the air about 15 to 20 feet high and it spun around twice."

MAPS: Track the traffic where you live

ABC7 News spoke to a witness who described the two people inside the vehicle as a man and a woman in their 20s.

No further information is available at this time.

Drivers are encouraged to take an alternate route while police conduct their investigation at the scene.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashinvestigationdead bodySan Bruno
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Show More
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Sheriff's office accused of illegally recording attorney-client conversations
More News