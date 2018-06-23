Officials said one person was killed and another seriously injured after an accident occurred at the bottom of the El Camino Real offramp off of westbound I-380 Saturday evening."He lost control of the car after he clipped another one. He was speeding," witness Mike Blanchard said. "The car went up in the air about 15 to 20 feet high and it spun around twice."ABC7 News spoke to a witness who described the two people inside the vehicle as a man and a woman in their 20s.No further information is available at this time.Drivers are encouraged to take an alternate route while police conduct their investigation at the scene.