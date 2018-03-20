1 rescued in 2-alarm fire in San Francisco

One person has been rescued in a two-alarm fire in San Francisco on the 1500 block of Jackson Street. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
San Francisco Fire Department crews are battling a two-alarm fire at a five-story residential building early this morning on the 1500 block of Jackson Street, the department said early this morning.

According to the department's Twitter account, the call for the blaze came in at 4:07 a.m. today, and a woman was rescued from a fourth-floor balcony. The woman was being treated for injuries by paramedics, fire crews said.


The fire department said that a primary search for victims was complete and asked the public to avoid the area. The department tweeted that the fire was contained at 4:26

No further information was immediately available.

