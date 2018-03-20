1 rescued in 2-alarm fire in San Francisco

#032018WF1 UPDATE RESCUE IN PROGRESS FROM 4th floor balcony 2nd ALARM AVOID AREA pic.twitter.com/UzvkWG5Y8o — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) March 20, 2018

Fire at Jackson and Polk in San Francisco - appears to be out. Everyone OK. pic.twitter.com/IFMIBbPz0u — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) March 20, 2018

San Francisco Fire Department crews are battling a two-alarm fire at a five-story residential building early this morning on the 1500 block of Jackson Street, the department said early this morning.According to the department's Twitter account, the call for the blaze came in at 4:07 a.m. today, and a woman was rescued from a fourth-floor balcony. The woman was being treated for injuries by paramedics, fire crews said.The fire department said that a primary search for victims was complete and asked the public to avoid the area. The department tweeted that the fire was contained at 4:26No further information was immediately available.