Authorities arrest suspect in shooting death of 12-year-old girl in Antioch

The Antioch Police Department along with help from U.S.Marshals have arrested the suspect accused of shooting and killing a 12-year-old girl in Antioch earlier this month.

Police say 19-year-old Michael Dwyane Fritz was taken into custody at a house near Castlemont High School in Oakland Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities surrounded the home around 3 p.m. and Fritz exited peacefully, surrendering to deputies.

On May 12, police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of Oak Haven Way in Antioch.

When officers arrived they found 12-year-old K'Lea Davis in an upstairs bedroom with at least one gunshot wound, along with evidence indicating she was shot while in the house.

Officers and paramedics provided medical care, but the girl died from her injuries at the scene.

Authorities say the case will be presented to the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office later this week.

